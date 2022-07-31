Man accused of raping, murdering minor girls sent to Peshawar jail

The suspect has confessed to killing two girls after raping them.

PESHAWAR: A suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted and then killed minor girls in Peshawar has been sent to jail.

The accused, Sohail, was presented before the Judicial Magistrate on Saturday who ordered to send him to Central Jail Peshawar. He was earlier remanded in police custody for further investigation after being presented in court under strict security.

Police said that the accused belongs to Peshawar, aged between 25 to 30 years, and was arrested by Gulberg police. The suspect was a craftsman who did embroidery on wedding clothes and has been described as a psychopath and extremely dangerous.

Earlier this week, KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari confirmed the arrest. Police claimed that the accused confessed to killing two girls after raping them and would change his appearance before committing the crimes.

The suspect said he raped and killed a 10-year-old girl in the Railway Colony area on July 3, raped another victim on July 17 and also killed a girl in the Kalibari area after sexually assaulting her.

Advertisement

A special investigation team has also interviewed a survivor. The team also sifted through more than 50 images of suspects and conducted DNA tests of 100 people, along with investigating 200 residences.

The suspect was allegedly involved in three incidents of rape and murder of children on consecutive Sundays which spread panic in Saddar and surrounding areas.

The first incident was reported from the Railway Quarters near Cantt Railway Station in the first week of July when an 11-year-old was found tortured to death.

On July 10, a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the basement of a building in Gulberg where her parents lived. The culprit also tried to kill her after the incident but she survived.

On July 17, seven-year-old girl, was found dead close to a mosque in Kali Bari street in Saddar. The victims had been strangulated after being subjected to sexual assault.

The police chief said that the increase in the number of child rape and murder cases in the provincial capital has put pressure on police to step up and solve the case soon. KP has recorded 185 sexual assault cases in 2019, 323 cases in 2020 and 360 cases in 2021.

Advertisement

Also Read American vlogger, 21, ‘gang-raped in Pakistan by guide in hotel According to police, a Vlogger was allegedly gang-raped by a number of...