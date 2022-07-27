Man arrested for attempting to wed a 12-Year-old for 300K

A father was arrested for marrying off his 12-year-old daughter.

He was trying to sell the child bride for Rs300,000.

It is illegal in Pakistan to marry before the age of 16.

A shocking disclosure was made when police caught a father for attempting to sell his girl. The man was captured for offering his 12-year-old little girl.

Furthermore, he was attempting to sell the youngster lady of the hour for Rs300,000.

The episode occurred in Jacobabad where a dad needed to offer his 12-year-old girl in return for Rs. 300,000.

Police mediated on opportunity to stop the underage marriage, and captured the dad while the man of the hour got away.

As per the police, a case has been enrolled and further examination is in progress.

In spite of there being regulations against youngster marriage in Pakistan, the training proceeds.

It is unlawful in Pakistan to wed before the age of 16. Nonetheless, given the social acknowledgment for even youngster relationships, not many individuals report such cases.

As per United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), marriage before the age of 18 is a ‘fundamental violation of human rights’.

Sindh is the main territory in Pakistan, which has refreshed its regulation to boycott relationships before the age of 18. That regulation was initially passed in 1929.

In the interim, Punjab’s Child Marriage Restraint Ordinance 1971 records the legitimate time of marriage at 16 years.

In 2016, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gathering neglected to pass the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2014, which would have raised the period of union with 18 years.

Balochistan additionally keeps on being administered by the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929.

Regardless of the way that Pakistan endorsed the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990, as per which the base time of marriage is 18 years.

