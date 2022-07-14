Man boiled wife in front of children in Karachi

A man boiled his wife in a cauldron in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area

The mother of six, Nargis, was boiled by her husband in a pot over some dispute

The incident took place when the wife refused the husband’s demand to be engaged in illicit relationships

Advertisement

KARACHI: A horrific incident took place in Karachi yesterday as a man boiled his wife in a cauldron in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, BOL News reported.

The mother of six, Nargis, was boiled by her husband in a pot over some dispute in front of her children and the body was discovered by the police.

The Mobina Town police arrived at the location said to be a private school where the accused used to work as a watchman and was living in the servant quarters with his family.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place when the wife refused the husband’s demand to be engaged in illicit relationships. The statements of the children disclosed that the accused first asphyxiated his wife then severed one of her legs and boiled her in front of the children.

The brutal husband has fled the scene taking three of the children while the other three contacted police after the incident and are in police custody now.

Advertisement

The real motive behind the horrifying act is yet to be disclosed while the police have been conducting raids to locate the culprit.

Also Read No one allowed to disrupt peace in Sindh: CM Murad Ali CM Murad Ali Shah said that he will not allow anyone to...