 Markets will be closed by 9 pm in Sindh as power crisis continues

Markets will be closed by 9pm in Sindh as power crisis continues. Image: File

The Sindh Government on Tuesday again announced that all the markets, bazaars, shops (wholesale or retail), super or departmental stores, and shopping malls shall be closed by 9:00 pm as the power crisis persists across the country.

A notification issued by the Sindh Home Department here on Tuesday said that marriage halls and banquets shall be closed by 10:30 pm, while hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, clubs, gyms, cinemas, theatres, circuses and other places of amusement and entertainment shall be closed by 11:30 pm.

Read more: Weather update: Karachi witnesses early morning rain

It further said that all the billboards and advertisement hoardings, etc, illuminated through electric connections shall be turned off by 9:00 pm.

The measure, which will remain in effect from July 17 till August 16, is in response to the prevalent outages, and loadshedding of the electricity and seeks to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity.

There will be no specific closing hours for Saturdays for all types of the categories, but a one-day week off will be observed — either on Sunday or Friday.

