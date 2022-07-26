Marriyum Aurangzaib lambastes verdict of SC in Punjab CM election case

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzaib has lambasted the verdict of Supreme Court in deputy speaker ruling case, which was rejected by the apex court on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday night, she said that not only the government alliance but also Supreme Court Bar association and other bar associations had demanded full court bench, adding that it was beyond the comprehension what was wrong with the formation of the full court bench.

PML (N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan and Ata Tarar were also present on the occasion.

The Information Minister further said political parties also demanded formation of full bench.

She said the PTI made today’s decision controversial.

She said no one should doubt about PML-N mandate in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Ahmed Khan said, “We demanded supreme to form full bench court, which was not accepted so we boycotted the court proceedings upon the rejection of the petition of larger bench by the Supreme Court.”