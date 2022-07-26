Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Marriyum Aurangzaib lambastes verdict of SC in Punjab CM election case
Marriyum Aurangzaib lambastes verdict of SC in Punjab CM election case

Marriyum Aurangzaib lambastes verdict of SC in Punjab CM election case

Articles
Advertisement
Marriyum Aurangzaib lambastes verdict of SC in Punjab CM election case

Marriyum Aurangzaib lambastes verdict of SC in Punjab CM election case. Image: File

Advertisement

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzaib has lambasted the verdict of Supreme Court in deputy speaker ruling case, which was rejected by the apex court on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday night, she said that not only the government alliance but also Supreme Court Bar association and other bar associations had demanded full court bench, adding that it was beyond the comprehension what was wrong with the formation of the full court bench.

PML (N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan and Ata Tarar were also present on the occasion.

Also Read

Imran Khan appreciates SC judges for standing firm
Imran Khan appreciates SC judges for standing firm

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has lauded the resolve and determination of...

The Information Minister further said political parties also demanded formation of full bench.

Advertisement

She said the PTI made today’s decision controversial.

She said no one should doubt about PML-N mandate in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Ahmed Khan said, “We demanded supreme to form full bench court, which was not accepted so we boycotted the court proceedings upon the rejection of the petition of larger bench by the Supreme Court.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OIC Contact Group at UN calls for collective efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute
OIC Contact Group at UN calls for collective efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute
Political instability biggest threat to Pakistan’s economy: Ahsan Iqbal
Political instability biggest threat to Pakistan’s economy: Ahsan Iqbal
Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to enhance bilateral cooperation
Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to enhance bilateral cooperation
Pakistan to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow
Pakistan to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow
Imran Khan announces 'Jail Bharo' Movement
Imran Khan announces 'Jail Bharo' Movement
Sheikh Rashid handed over on 14-day judicial remand
Sheikh Rashid handed over on 14-day judicial remand
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story