  Martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed observed: ISPR
Martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed observed: ISPR

Articles
Martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed is being observed.

RAWALPINDI: The nation is observing the 74th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyrdom anniversary was observed today at Sanghori village of Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi. Major General Mumtaz Hussain laid floral wreath at Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s grave.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. People from various walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyr attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

Muhammad Sarwar was born on November 10, 1910 at Singhori village in Gujjar Khan. He was commissioned in Punjab Regiment in 1944. He was awarded the first Nishan-e-Haider for laying down his life during the first Pakistan-India war in 1948.

In 1947, he voluntarily took part in the battle for retaking Kashmir. In 1948, Capt. Sarwar took over the command of the 2nd Battalion of the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army as its commanding officer and was deployed on frontline

The troops marched towards the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir under Captain Sarwar and led an attack on Indian Army’s troops, forcing them to retreat

The troops followed the retreated Indian Army’s troops to Uri region where his unit faced off the strongly fortified enemy position.

His company was only 50 yards away from the fortified enemy position as Indian troops began mortar shelling. During the firefight, Captain Sarwar cut barbed wires and due to the downpour of shelling, taking a bullet with a machine gun fire.

On 27 July 1948, Capt. Sarwar was martyred while clearing the passage. He was 38 years old. He was posthumously awarded the highest military award of Pakistan, Nishan-E-Haider in recognition for his bravery.

 

 

