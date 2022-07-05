Martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan being observed

ISLAMABAD The 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan, who embraced martyrdom during the Kargil War, is being observed across the country.

He was born in district Swabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1970. He joined the Pakistan Army as a commissioned officer in 1992 and was commissioned in the Sindh Regiment in October 1994.

During the Kargil conflict, he was assigned to clear a vital position in Gultari region where he emerged as the symbol of bravery and courage at the Line of Control.

He and his fellow soldiers ignored firepower of the opponents and bravely managed to push them back. He led the charge and was able to inflict heavy losses on the enemy.

He defended five strategic posts, which he established with his soldiers at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultari area. The Indian officer in charge, who witnessed his bravery, placed a praise-filled note in his pocket.

On 5 July 1999, Indian forces with the help of two battalions managed to capture some portion of his post. Despite facing all odds, he led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost portion.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan also chased the enemy and conducted many raids in hostile territory. During one raid, he went inside an enemy camp and inflicted heavy losses.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan embraced martyrdom on July 5, 1999. He sacrificed his life for the nation and left an everlasting mark on the younger generation to defend the motherland.

For his bravery during the Kargil War, he was posthumously awarded highest military gallantry award Nishan-e-Haider. His name is the localised form of the rank Colonel.

Karnal Sher Khan’s home town was renamed Karnal Sher Khan Kallay. Every year, armed forces, government officials and locals visit his tomb to pay tribute and offer prayers.

A cadet college has been named after him near the native town of Karnal Sher Khan Many roads are named after him in military cantonments across the country.

