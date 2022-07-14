Martyrdom of Lt Col Laiq Baig: ISPR issues details of incident

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday issued details of the incident in which Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza (serving in DHA Quetta) was martyred.

The ISPR said on the night of July 12 and 13, 2022, a group of 10-12 terrorists abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin Umer Javed, while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited Quaid’s Residency.

“On receipt of information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately despatched to chase fleeing terrorists who traced them moving to their hideouts in general area Mangi Dam.

“A deliberate search operation was launched by security forces using SSG troops and helicopters. Resultantly, on night 13/14 July, a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted moving in a Nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces,” the media wing said.

It said on sensing their possible encirclement, the terrorists shot Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza (Shaheed) and attempted to flee.

The ISPR said: “In ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists have been killed while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition has also been recovered. However, in the process, remaining terrorists along with other abductee Mr Omer were able to flee for the time being.”

Determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend perpetrators, sanitization operation in the area by security forces continued unabated despite bad weather conditions, the ISPR said.

“Security Forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it maintained.