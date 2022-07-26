Maryam asks govt to revolt against institutions  

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet has asked the government to stand firm against the institutions and refuse to bow down before any pressure.

She said, “The government MUST take a firm stand & rise to the occasion. Rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo.

Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with.”

The government MUST take a firm stand & rise to the occasion. Rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo. Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with. Advertisement — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 26, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet also taunted the SC judges, “You took away our 20 votes from us and you also gave 10 votes of Q-League to PTI, so Parvez Elahi’s majority is your religion, my Lord!”