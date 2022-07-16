Maryam Nawaz again tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Covid positive,” she shared in a short tweet. Maryam Nawaz tested for the virus after reporting symptoms which turned out positive.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed best wishes for his niece and her spouse Captain Safdar after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Sad to hear that Maryam Baiti & Capt. Safdar have been diagnosed with Covid. My profound prayers and best wishes are with them for an early recovery,” he said in a tweet.

“The way she led the PML-N political campaign has made all of us proud. Get well soon, Gurriya & Safdar,” he added.

It must be mentioned that Maryam Nawaz addressed back-to-back election campaign rallies in Multan and Lahore on Friday ahead of the Punjab by-elections.

This is not the first time she has contracted the coronavirus. She previously tested positive in July last year as was treated at home.

Many other prominent politicians have also tested positive for the virus ever sine the pandemic merged in February 2020.

Health experts have cautioned of a sixth coronavirus wave and advised wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at public places.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 737 new cases and 10 fatalities. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.3 per cent.

