Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maryam Nawaz again tests positive for Covid-19

Maryam Nawaz again tests positive for Covid-19

Articles
Advertisement
Maryam Nawaz again tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Image: File

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Covid positive,” she shared in a short tweet. Maryam Nawaz tested for the virus after reporting symptoms which turned out positive.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed best wishes for his niece and her spouse Captain Safdar after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Sad to hear that Maryam Baiti & Capt. Safdar have been diagnosed with Covid. My profound prayers and best wishes are with them for an early recovery,” he said in a tweet.

“The way she led the PML-N political campaign has made all of us proud. Get well soon, Gurriya & Safdar,” he added.

It must be mentioned that Maryam Nawaz addressed back-to-back election campaign rallies in Multan and Lahore on Friday ahead of the Punjab by-elections.

This is not the first time she has contracted the coronavirus. She previously tested positive in July last year as was treated at home.

Many other prominent politicians have also tested positive for the virus ever sine the pandemic merged in February 2020.

Advertisement

Health experts have cautioned of a sixth coronavirus wave and advised wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at public places.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 737 new cases and 10 fatalities. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.3 per cent.

 

 

Also Read

PML-N Jalsa Lahore: Residents of PP-168 love Asad Khokhar: Maryam Nawaz
PML-N Jalsa Lahore: Residents of PP-168 love Asad Khokhar: Maryam Nawaz

 

Advertisement

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Karachi may witness light rain amid severe cold
Karachi may witness light rain amid severe cold
Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Quran in Denmark
Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Quran in Denmark
Suicide bombers nabbed during operation by intelligence agencies
Suicide bombers nabbed during operation by intelligence agencies
KU donor seat forms for admission available till Feb 3
KU donor seat forms for admission available till Feb 3
Court accepts plea seeking extension in physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry
Court accepts plea seeking extension in physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry
SHC expresses annoyance for not regularizing staff
SHC expresses annoyance for not regularizing staff
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story