Edition: English
Edition: English

  Maryam Nawaz again uses derogatory languages against SC judges
Maryam Nawaz again uses derogatory languages against SC judges

Articles
Maryam Nawaz again uses derogatory languages against SC judges. Image: File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet taunted the SC judges, “You took away our 20 votes from us and you also gave 10 votes of Q-League to PTI, so Parvez Elahi’s majority is your religion, my Lord!”

Later, after the adjournment of the hearing of Punjab CM Election case, she again tweeted, “At least I was sure that the full court will not be made and justice will not be found and this is what I wanted to tell the nation!”

“When the decisions are not in accordance with the constitution, law and justice, there is a danger from the full court. Because with the involvement of honest judges, the flaws in the decision come to the fore and people know that the decision is not as per the law and the constitution, but personal preference. Based on personal like and dislike.”

Earlier addressing a press conference at the PM Secretariat on Monday, Maryam Nawaz lambasted the judiciary ahead of the crucial SC hearing on Pervaiz Elahi’s plea – addressing a press conference

Maryam Nawaz alleged that the courts have been playing a biased role in the current political crisis and demanded a full court bench to hear the case against the ruling of the PA deputy speaker – the ruling rejected the vote of PML-Q members for the PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi and a petition was filed in the court against it.

She said that one wrong decision can blow up the entire case and the nation has to suffer for decades after one wrong verdict adding that institutions are insulted from within, not outside.

