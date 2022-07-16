Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet on Saturday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif prayed for her early recovery and hailed her for vigorously leading the PML-N election campaign.

The Prime Minister said the way she led the PML-N political campaign has made all of us proud.

It is pertinent to mention that Maryam Nawaz addressed several rallies in recent days as part of the party’s campaign for the by-polls in Punjab.

Addressing the party workers in PP-168 on Friday, Maryam Nawaz said that the journey of real progress and prosperity would continue under the leadership of PML-N as the day of July 17 would bring victory for the party in by-elections in the province.

She said that the lion-electoral symbol of PML-N would roar in the by-elections as the people of the province would vote to the party knowing that it could bring about real change.

She said the present coalition government had to take tough decisions including increase in petroleum prices with heavy heart because of wrongdoings of the Imran Khan led past government.

However she said that difficult time had passed and the government had announced decrease in petroleum prices which would be followed by more reduction in the prices. She said that relief would be passed on to the masses immediately after petroleum prices would decline in the international market.

The PML-N leadership had the ability to bring the country out of challenges created by previous incompetent and corrupt government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, she added.

The incompetence of the previous PTI government pushed the country into darkness and the people were facing power crisis. The present government was working hard to resolve the problems faced by the people including the loadshedding, price hike and others, she added.

Maryam Nawaz accused the PTI chairman of looting the mandate of the people of Punjab by handing over the charge to his “puppet” Usman Buzdar in 2018. She said that loot and plunder was committed in the Punjab province at the behest of Usman Buzdar while the looted money was sent to Bani Gala.

She said that during the few weeks of incumbent government in Punjab led by CM Hamza Shahbaz, all out steps were being taken to provide relief to the people.

Exemplary measures had been made to ensure cleanliness in the city on Eid which was nowhere during the past four years of the PTI rule.

She added that the PML-N would honour the mandate by bringing more ease in the lives of the people.