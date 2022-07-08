Advertisement
Maryam Nawaz to address seven public rallies between July11-15

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s will address as many as seven public gatherings from July 11-15 ahead of the Punjab by-polls, Bol News reported.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz will address seven public gatherings in multiple cities ahead of the by-elections in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies. Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb shared the schedule of the party vice president’s speeches on Twitter.

Read more: Junaid Safdar graduates from Cambridge University

According to the schedule, Maryam will address a public gathering in Sahiwal on 11 July, Jhang on July 12 and Layyah on July 13. Maryam would address two gatherings on 14 and 15 July.

She will address gatherings in Khushab and Rawalpindi on July 14 and Lahore and Multan on July 15.

