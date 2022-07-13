Masood Khan discusses defence cooperation with US Senator

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, held a meeting with Senator Jack Reed, chairman of the influential US Senate Armed Services Committee.

The meeting took place at the Senate Hart Building during which the ambassador expressed Pakistan’s interest in strengthening existing security bonds between the two countries.

Senator Reed assured the ambassador that the Armed Services Committee would engage with Pakistan to bolster bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Ambassador Masood Khan said Pakistan and the US have enjoyed close defense cooperation in the past and would like to build on their existing security bonds.

He emphasised that Pakistan uses many US defence platforms which required sustained support and new avenues could also be explored

He said the armed forces have coordinated in the past and both countries would continue to partner with each other in political and economic spheres.

Masood Khan also briefed the Senator about the situation of regional security and Afghanistan, including the latest efforts to create conditions for stability and prosperity in the region.

The ambassador said that economic viability and development were utmost priorities for Pakistan. He said engagement with the US had opened new channels and both sides were working to reinforce long-standing ties between the two countries spanning over more than seven decades.

Senator Reed welcomed the ambassador warmly and expressed confidence that the long-standing ties between Pakistan and the US would continue to grow as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The ambassador extended an invitation to the Senator to visit Pakistan which he gladly accepted.

Senator Reed has held several leadership positions in the Senate for the past two decades and now leads the Armed Services Committee.

He is also a member of the Intelligence, Appropriations and Banking Committees. He has visited Pakistan many times.

