‘Will never forget May 25’: PTI forms committee against cases, police action

PTI has formed a committee against political victimisation during May 25 long march.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a committee over the political victimization of party leaders and workers following the May 25 long march to Islamabad.

The decision was taken during the core committee meeting to set up the ‘Anti-Victimisation and Accountability Committee’ in Punjab.

The committee members are Shafqat Mahmood, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Yasmin Rashid, Aon Abbas Buppi, Raja Basharat, Burhan Moazzam Malik, and Hafiz Farhat Abbas.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the committee includes collecting details of all the cases registered against the PTI members in Punjab and taking legal to withdraw them.

The committee will also identify officials responsible for any illegal/criminal actions against PTI members and initiate legal proceedings against them. The PTI has also issued a notification over setting up the committee.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said no one should be under the impression that they will forget May 25 incidents.

“No one should think we have forgotten May 25 (incident). We have not forgotten no will we let them forget,” the tweeted.

He said a committee has been to withdraw all fake cases through legal procedures. He said action will be taken against officers who tortured people on illegal orders.

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting of PTI’s core committee in Islamabad on Monday to discuss the situation after the party won the bypolls in Punjab.

 

 

