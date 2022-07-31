Advertisement
Miftah assures Maryam Nawaz of resolving traders' issues

Miftah assures Maryam Nawaz of resolving traders’ issues

Miftah assures Maryam Nawaz of resolving traders’ issues

Image: File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Miftah Ismail has assured her of resolving the issues of the traders.

She in her tweet said that Miftah will sit with the traders tomorrow (Monday) and find a solution to their complete satisfaction “Insha’ Allah.

Earlier, Maryam in another tweet asked Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to resolve the issues of the traders as they are very worried about the tax on electricity.

She also asked Miftah to withdraw the tax and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved.

Earlier in the day, addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Pakistan’s imports had recorded a significant decrease of 2.7 billion dollars during July.

Also Read

ECC approves to remove ban on imports except cars, phones, appliances: Miftah
ECC approves to remove ban on imports except cars, phones, appliances: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said the Economic Coordination Committee...

Miftah said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved to remove the ban on imports except for cars, mobile phones and home appliances.

“The imports last month were 7.7 billion dollars which have reduced to five billion dollars. The decrease in imports will help in reducing pressure on the Pakistani rupee. With decreasing imports, pressure on Pakistan’s economy will also be reduced from August and our government is determined to minimise the current account deficit left by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),” he said..

He said the incumbent government had saved the country from default. He said the government was taking steps to broaden the tax net.

The finance minister lamented the previous government for its policies which led the country to the economic crisis. He said due to imprudent policies of the PTI government, unemployment had increased.

