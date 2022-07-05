Miftah welcomes ADB’s support in development programmes

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail expressed gratitude to Asian Development Bank (ADB) for ongoing programmes.

The finance minister was chairing a meeting with Country Director Yong Ye. He thanked the delegation for their persistent support and guaranteed them full cooperation by the present government for the swift execution of the ongoing programs.

The minister welcomed the delegation and acknowledged ADB’s facilitation in continuation of reform programs for sustainable growth in Pakistan.

The finance minister shared the budgetary and fiscal measures undertaken by the government and apprised them about targeted revenue and development goals for growing and sustaining the economic infrastructure.

Miftah briefed the delegation about the focus of present government on effective structural reforms measures for ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth in Pakistan.

ADB Country Director Yong Ye informed the minister about the progress in energy and social protection programs being carried out in Pakistan by the financial institution.

Regarding the Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan 2021-25, it was shared that this strategy is in line with the vision of government of Pakistan. The meeting was attended by senior officers from Finance and ADB.

