Money laundering case: Court declares Salman Shehbaz absconder

Lahore: A local court on Friday declared Salman Shehbaz absconder in a money laundering case, Bol News reported.

The court has summoned the Prime Minister to the next hearing.

The hearing of the money laundering case against the PM and Hamza Shehbaz was held at Special Court Central on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz attended the hearing while the PM submitted an application requesting an exemption from attending the hearing.

The court deemed accused Salman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi absconders and ordered them to present the details of their assets. Both accused have not presented themselves at court despite multiple orders.

The court ordered the DG FIA to carry out departmental investigations against the Investigation officers and present a report. The court also ordered to present the death certificate of the accused Maqsood who reportedly died some days back.

The hearing was adjourned until July 30, 2022.