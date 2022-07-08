Monsoon rains disrupt trains days ahead Eid-ul Azha

The schedule of trains in disrupted across the country just days before Eid-ul-Azha due to monsoon falls

The federal government announced a holiday of five days for the Eid-ul-Adha in the country

Pakistan Railways had announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate the passengers

Amid the monsoon fall across the country, the schedule of trains is disrupted just days before Eid leaving the passengers in a misery, reported Bol News on Friday.

As per reports pouring in from different regions, the delayed trains include Hazara Express, Rehman Baba Train, Pakistan Express, Allama Iqbal Express, Awam Express, Shalimar Express, Tezgam Express, Green Line Express and Khyber Mill Express.

Apart from this, a lot of other routes are also facing a delay and Pakistan Railways has issued an apology for the delay ahead of the Eid holidays.

According to a notification issued by the PM Office, the Eid-ul-Adha holidays will be observed from July 8 to 12.

