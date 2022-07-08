Monsoon rains disrupt trains days ahead Eid-ul Azha

Karachi to receive heavy rainfall this noon, Met Dept
The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm to hit...
Amid the monsoon fall across the country, the schedule of trains is disrupted just days before Eid leaving the passengers in a misery, reported Bol News on Friday.
As per reports pouring in from different regions, the delayed trains include Hazara Express, Rehman Baba Train, Pakistan Express, Allama Iqbal Express, Awam Express, Shalimar Express, Tezgam Express, Green Line Express and Khyber Mill Express.
Apart from this, a lot of other routes are also facing a delay and Pakistan Railways has issued an apology for the delay ahead of the Eid holidays.
Notably, the federal government announced a holiday of five days for the Eid-ul-Adha in the country.
According to a notification issued by the PM Office, the Eid-ul-Adha holidays will be observed from July 8 to 12.
Earlier, Pakistan Railways announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate the passengers.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.