Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Monsoon rains disrupt trains days ahead Eid-ul Azha

Monsoon rains disrupt trains days ahead Eid-ul Azha

Articles
Advertisement
Monsoon rains disrupt trains days ahead Eid-ul Azha
Advertisement
  • The schedule of trains in disrupted across the country just days before Eid-ul-Azha due to monsoon falls
  • The federal government announced a holiday of five days for the Eid-ul-Adha in the country
  • Pakistan Railways had announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate the passengers
Advertisement

Amid the monsoon fall across the country, the schedule of trains is disrupted just days before Eid leaving the passengers in a misery, reported Bol News on Friday.

As per reports pouring in from different regions, the delayed trains include Hazara Express, Rehman Baba Train, Pakistan Express, Allama Iqbal Express, Awam Express, Shalimar Express, Tezgam Express, Green Line Express and Khyber Mill Express.

Apart from this, a lot of other routes are also facing a delay and Pakistan Railways has issued an apology for the delay ahead of the Eid holidays.

Notably, the federal government announced a holiday of five days for the Eid-ul-Adha in the country.

According to a notification issued by the PM Office, the Eid-ul-Adha holidays will be observed from July 8 to 12.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan Railways announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate the passengers.

Also Read

Karachi to receive heavy rainfall this noon, Met Dept
Karachi to receive heavy rainfall this noon, Met Dept

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm to hit...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story