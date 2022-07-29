Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan: Ruet e Hilal Committee

QUETTA: Chairman Ruet e Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad on Friday said the moon of Muharram Al-Haram was not sighted. So, Muharram will begin tomorrow evening.

“No testimony has been received from any region of the country regarding Muharram moon,” Maulana Abdul Khabeer said in a statement.

Meetings of Zonal Ruet e Hilal Committees were held in all provinces of the country, he said. The central committee meeting was held in Quetta to sight Muharram moon.

Also Read Muharram processions taken out in different parts of Lahore LAHORE: In connection with the 9th Muharram, over 70 taazia, alam and...