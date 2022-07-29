Advertisement
  News
  Pakistan
  Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan: Ruet e Hilal Committee
Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan: Ruet e Hilal Committee

Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan: Ruet e Hilal Committee

Muharram moon not sighted in Pakistan: Ruet e Hilal Committee
QUETTA: Chairman Ruet e Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad on Friday said the moon of Muharram Al-Haram was not sighted. So, Muharram will begin tomorrow evening.

“No testimony has been received from any region of the country regarding Muharram moon,” Maulana Abdul Khabeer said in a statement.

Meetings of Zonal Ruet e Hilal Committees were held in all provinces of the country, he said. The central committee meeting was held in Quetta to sight Muharram moon.

Muharram processions taken out in different parts of Lahore
Muharram processions taken out in different parts of Lahore

LAHORE: In connection with the 9th Muharram, over 70 taazia, alam and...

