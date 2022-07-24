Advertisement
Muhammad Waseem takes oath as SPSC chairperson

KARACHI: Retired Grade 22 officer Muhammad Waseem has taken oath as chairperson of the Sindh Public Service Public Commission.

Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath of office to Muhammad Waseem in a dignified ceremony held at the Governor’s House in Karachi.

Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Chana organizing the ceremony. Sindh Minister for Trade and Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi was also present.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and provincial secretaries also graced the occasion.

The Chief Minister Sindh, after the approval of the Acting Governor Sindh, had appointed Muhammad Waseem, a retired officer of Grade 22, as the Chairperson of SPSC.

A notification issued by the Government of Sindh Services, Administration and Coordination Department said that Waseem has been appointed as the chairperson with the governor’s approval.

Waseem served the Government of Sindh for over three decades. At his superannuation, Waseem was serving in Grade-22 as chairperson, Planning and Development Board, Government of Sindh.

Waseem has served as acting chief secretary, Sindh, additional chief secretary (Dev) in the Planning and Development Department, a senior member in the Board of Revenue, Sindh and Secretary of Home, Services, General Administration and Coordination, Transport and Mass Transit, and Forest and Wildlife Departments.

He has a Master of Arts in Economics from University of Karachi, Master of Business Administration (majoring in Finance) from the Institute of Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Karachi.

 

