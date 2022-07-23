Murtaza Abbasi: Imran Khan not honest with Pakistan

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, claimed on Saturday that the ‘Imran mafia’ was not honest with Pakistan and sought to sow confusion and instability in the nation

HAVELIAN: Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, claimed on Saturday that the ‘Imran mafia’ was not honest with Pakistan and sought to sow confusion and instability in the nation.

Speaking to constituents, the minister went on to say that when Imran and company were defeated in the Punjab Assembly, they attempted but failed to keep the people of Punjab hostage.

Abbasi stated that the population was aware that Imran Khan and his party had dragged the country into default. “That is why the people of Pakistan ousted him from office, and the country is now in secure hands,” he added.

He went on to say that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the country was spared from default by working hard day and night in a short period and that the government was now quickening the pace of growth in the country.

According to the minister, Imran Khan and his associates’ three and a half years of terrible administration led the country to disaster. “Our administration has made difficult decisions that were critical to the country’s existence and the wellbeing of its people,” he mentioned.

During its term, the PTI administration, he claimed, ceased giving developmental projects to his constituency. Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Muslim League-Nawaz will continue to make progress throughout the country.