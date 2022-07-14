NAB officials investigating PM, his family and cabinet members transferred

LAHORE: After transfer of entire investigation team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), now axe has been fallen on key National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials, investigating top government functionaries including the prime Minister, federal ministers and chief minister Punjab, Bol News has learnt.

Earlier, soon after the change of government at the Center, the entire team of FIA, investigating money laundering cases of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz and disgruntled leader of Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen was transferred. The change of investigation team was termed as rotation policy.

According to sources, NAB Chairperson Zahir Shah has approved the transfer of 13 Additional Directors, including those who were investigating graft cases of senior PML-N leaders.

The NAB officers who have been transferred from Lahore include NAB Lahore Director Intelligence Muhammad Asghar, Aftab Ahmed, Khawar Ilyas, and NAB Lahore Director Administration Nadeem Shah.

Muhammad Asghar who had arrested PM Shehbaz Sharif, has been transferred from Lahore to Sukkur, the sources said.

Advertisement

Moreover, sources said, Aftab Ahmed and Khawar Ilyas were investigating Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique as well as Nisar Ahmed Cheema and former Principal Secretary to Nawaz Sharif Fawad Hassan Fawad.

According to the notification of NAB, 13 officers of NAB in grade-19 have been transferred to the different regional offices. Among the transferred officers, four belonged to NAB Lahore, two each from NAB Karachi and NAB Balochistan and one each from NAB Headquarter Islamabad, NAB Sukkur, NAB Multan and NAB Rawalpindi.

As per the notification, Additional Director NAB Headquarter Islamabad Mufti Abdul Haq was transferred to NAB Lahore, Additional Director NAB Lahore Aftab Ahmed to NAB Karachi, Additional Director NAB Lahore Muhammad Asghar to NAB Sukkur, Additional Director NAB Lahore Nadeem Ahmed Shahid to NAB Headquarter Islamabad, Additional Director NAB Lahore Khawar Ilyas to NAB Balochistan, Additional Director NAB Karachi Shahzad Imtiaz Ahmed to NAB Headquarter Islamabad, Additional Director NAB Karachi Haroon Rasheed to NAB KPK, Additional Director NAB KPK Zahir Shah to NAB Multan, Additional Director NAB Balochistan Muhammad Faisal Qureshi to NAB Rawalpindi, Additional Director NAB Balochistan Hina Saeed to NAB Headquarter Islamabad, Additional Director NAB Multan Omar Khan to NAB Rawalpindi, Additional Director NAB Sukkur Muhammad Tariq Khan to NAB Lahore and Deputy Director NAB Rawalpindi Saleem Ahmed Khan to NAB Balochistan.

Since the incumbent coalition government had taken charge, massive changes into NAB law has been made, making the anti-graft body completely redundant. The coalition government further planning to amend Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2010 by removing NAB from the purview of the money laundering investigations.