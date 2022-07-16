NAB summons Farha Gogi, her mother for July 20

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Bushra Khan, mother of Farha Khan alias Farha Gogi, while investigating charges of assets beyond known source of income and money laundering against her, Bol News has learned.

According to NAB sources, Bushra Khan has been summoned by the Bureau for July 20. Earlier, NAB had summoned Farha Gogi for July 20th as well. As per the records of the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Farah Gogi is listed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Al Burraq Housing (Pvt) Limited, Al Burraq Foods (Pvt) Limited, Al Muez Properties (Private) Limited, Al Muez Dairy and Foods (Private) Limited while Bushra Khan is named on the board of directors of all these companies.

Earlier, after holding an inquiry against 20 individuals, the accountability bureau had summoned eight alleged business partners of Ms Gogi on July 13 and 14 along with complete details of the business. Sources have termed the notices as a significant development in the ongoing money laundering case because the Bureau during the last two to three months, had contacted all the concerned departments and agencies including the SECP, Federal Board of Revenue and Punjab Land Authority and collected related documents and records.

It is pertinent to mention here that several inquiries have been launched against Farha Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar by central as well as provincial anti-graft bodies since the PTI government was overthrown at the Center and Punjab and the coalition government of 11 parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) took over the reign of the country.