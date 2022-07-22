The NAB has summoned PSO to PM Shehbaz Sharif Sumair Ahmad Syed in Farah Khan’s case.

Sumair Syed has served as PSO to former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and former District Coordination Officer (DCO) Lahore.

According to the NAB sources, the senior official has enough information about Farah Gogi’s affairs and the bureau wanted to record his statement.

LAHORE: In a latest development in Farah Khan’s case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Personal Staff Officer (PSO) to prime minister, it is learnt.

The NAB Lahore has been investigating Farah Gogi’s assets and money laundering charges for the past several weeks.

Earlier, the NAB had summoned Farah Gogi, her mother and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar but the couple couldn’t appear before the investigators as they were in the Unites States.