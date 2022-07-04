Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NAB undergoes massive shuffling, transfers

NAB undergoes massive shuffling, transfers

Articles
Advertisement
NAB undergoes massive shuffling, transfers
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) underwent massive internal shuffling and transfers ahead of the appointment of new chairman.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi has been removed from his post. He was leading the fake accounts case against PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Irfan Naeem Mangi has been posted as Head of Research and Training at NAB headquarters. DG NAB Balochistan Farmanullah has been appointed in his place.

DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem has also been removed from the post and replaced by Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem.

This is the second time within a month that Shehzad Saleem has been removed from his post. He has been appointed as DG Awareness and Prevention Division at NAB Headquarters.

Advertisement

It must be mentioned that Shehzad Saleem was a key member of Panamagate JIT which probed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He was also active in probing cases against the Sharif family.

DG NAB Multan Noman Aslam has been appointed as new DG NAB Balochistan. DG Operations Masood Alam Khan has appointed as DG NAB Sukkur with immediate effect.

It may be mentioned that coalition government has not named a new NAB chairman ever since Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal’s tenure ended on June 3. NAB deputy chairman Zahir Shah has been running the anti-graft watchdog ever since.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmed claimed that new NAB chairman would be appointed soon in his final round of talk with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The ruling PML-N has been searching for a suitable candidate for the slot but it has to reach consensus with important allies particularly the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

According to reports, the top contender Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir has yet not been finalised as the ruling party was reportedly not in favour of appointing retired judges.

Advertisement

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has stated the retired judge had recused himself and his name was subsequently dropped for not adhering to employment laws which seeks a mandatory two-year gap after retirement.

The names of senior bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad and former FIA DG Bashir Memon were also under discussion but objections were raised on both names. However, several other names could are under consideration for the post.

 

Also Read

Imran Khan challenges NAB law amendment in top court
Imran Khan challenges NAB law amendment in top court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has challenged the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
JI’s Hafiz Naeem slams delay in releasing LG polls results
JI’s Hafiz Naeem slams delay in releasing LG polls results
PPP sweeps second phase of local bodies election: Bilawal
PPP sweeps second phase of local bodies election: Bilawal
LG polls: PPP wins in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal with majority
LG polls: PPP wins in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal with majority
MQM rejects LG elections, says citizens foiled conspiracy to snatch polls
MQM rejects LG elections, says citizens foiled conspiracy to snatch polls
LG elections: PPP leading in Karachi, Hyderabad, other districts
LG elections: PPP leading in Karachi, Hyderabad, other districts
World Bank to finance two 245 MW hydropower projects in KP
World Bank to finance two 245 MW hydropower projects in KP
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story