Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Nation observes 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan
Nation observes 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan

Nation observes 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan

Articles
Advertisement
Nation observes 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan

Havaldar Lalak Jan

Advertisement
  • The 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed Nationwide on Thursday
  • Shaheed Lalak Jan was awarded the country’s highest award Nishan-e-Haider for the devotion and courage he showed in the Kargil war in 1999
  • Lalak Jan belonged to the village of Ghizar in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). He was serving in the “Northern Light Infantry Regiment” when the Kargil War broke out in 1999 and fought from the forefront to avert heavy Indian attacks
Advertisement

The 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed Nationwide on Thursday. Shaheed Lalak Jan was awarded the country’s highest award Nishan-e-Haider for the devotion and courage he showed in the Kargil war in 1999.

Lalak Jan belonged to the village of Ghizar in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). He was serving in the “Northern Light Infantry Regiment” when the Kargil War broke out in 1999 and fought from the forefront to avert heavy Indian attacks. In May 1999, he willingly volunteered to be deployed in the front positions.

Whether it is the 1965 war or the Kargil front, the brave sons of the nation have sacrificed their lives to defend their beloved motherland. One such example is that of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, who inflicted such a heavy blow on the enemy in the Kargil War that he will be recalled for centuries.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan joined the battle when the order was received, he took charge as the post commander at the post of Mushko Nala along with a dozen soldiers.

Havaldar Lalak Jan and other soldiers fought bravely against the enemy from July 2 to 6. Despite the freezing temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius and the deadly injuries, the fearless man showed great boldness and imposed heavy casualties on the enemy with light machine guns for several hours.

Advertisement

Also Read

Public welfare is the priority of government: PM Shehbaz
Public welfare is the priority of government: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz said that public welfare projects are the priority of the...

As the attacks intensified, He was seriously injured but refused to leave the front. Despite his wounds, he stayed at his position and fought off the Indian attack, but soon succumbed to his injuries and was martyred. He was buried with great honor in the Yaseen valley of Ghizer.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hafiz Naeem contends Mayor will be of 'JI
Hafiz Naeem contends Mayor will be of 'JI"
Caretaker CM selection remains unresolved so far
Caretaker CM selection remains unresolved so far
ECP to notify Imran Khan 'victorious' on seven NA seats
ECP to notify Imran Khan 'victorious' on seven NA seats
Karachi Weather: City to experience light rain with severe cold winds
Karachi Weather: City to experience light rain with severe cold winds
US ambassador stresses on increasing cooperation in IT sector
US ambassador stresses on increasing cooperation in IT sector
FM Bilawal thanks Saudi Arabia for long-standing support
FM Bilawal thanks Saudi Arabia for long-standing support
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story