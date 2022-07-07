Nation observes 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan

The 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed Nationwide on Thursday

Shaheed Lalak Jan was awarded the country’s highest award Nishan-e-Haider for the devotion and courage he showed in the Kargil war in 1999

Lalak Jan belonged to the village of Ghizar in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). He was serving in the “Northern Light Infantry Regiment” when the Kargil War broke out in 1999 and fought from the forefront to avert heavy Indian attacks

Lalak Jan belonged to the village of Ghizar in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). He was serving in the “Northern Light Infantry Regiment” when the Kargil War broke out in 1999 and fought from the forefront to avert heavy Indian attacks. In May 1999, he willingly volunteered to be deployed in the front positions.

Whether it is the 1965 war or the Kargil front, the brave sons of the nation have sacrificed their lives to defend their beloved motherland. One such example is that of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, who inflicted such a heavy blow on the enemy in the Kargil War that he will be recalled for centuries.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan joined the battle when the order was received, he took charge as the post commander at the post of Mushko Nala along with a dozen soldiers.

Havaldar Lalak Jan and other soldiers fought bravely against the enemy from July 2 to 6. Despite the freezing temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius and the deadly injuries, the fearless man showed great boldness and imposed heavy casualties on the enemy with light machine guns for several hours.

As the attacks intensified, He was seriously injured but refused to leave the front. Despite his wounds, he stayed at his position and fought off the Indian attack, but soon succumbed to his injuries and was martyred. He was buried with great honor in the Yaseen valley of Ghizer.