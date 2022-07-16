Nazim Jokhio case: MNA Abdul Karim, 10 suspects excluded from police challan

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has exonerated PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim and ten other suspects in a case regarding the murder of Nazim Jokhio.

Judicial Magistrate Malir issued the verdict to excluded= the name of the PPP lawmaker and other suspects from the police challan.

However, the court ordered that trial will continue against aPPP MPA Jam Awais and others. Police had file a plea to remove the names of Jam Abdul Karim and Jam Awais from the case challan.

In a previous development, the police had nominated only three accused in the murder case in Malir area in November 2011.

On May 23, the anti-terrorism court approved to transfer the murder case to session court. This was a huge relief for the PPP leaders but the decision to exclude their names was not taken.

Nazim Jokhio was alleged tortured by PPP MPA Jam Awais and his men as he tried to stop foreign guests from hunting the endangered Houbara Bustards. He was brought to a farmhouse in Malir where he was tortured to death.

The case took a twist when the widow of slain Nazim Jokhio gave in to the pressure of the powerful feudal family, saying that she was pardoning all suspects accused of her husband’s murder.

In a video message, Shireen Jokhio said she wanted to fight but has been under immense mental stress and some people had turned Jokhio’s murder into a source of income.

“It is very difficult to get justice in Pakistan, said Shireen. She complained it has become difficult to go after her husband’s killing while raising four children.

