NEPRA approves K-Electric per unit charges by Rs9.66

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved Rs9.66 per unit increase in electricity for K-Electric’s consumers.
NEPRA approved the hike under the fuel adjustment for the month of May.
Meanwhile, today, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman announced a three-day deadline for the power utility’s administration to end load shedding or his party will go for protests.
“If that it does not end, we will hold a long sit-in on Shahra-e-Faisal. If load shedding continues, the protest will be expanded,” he warned. The nominated chairman, vice chairman and councilors of Jamaat-e-Islami will protest in their respective areas. He said the party had no desire to block roads, but would be left with no alternative if K-Electric did not “come on track”.
“The worst load shedding has overwhelmed the entire population. K-Electric is a private company, but all governments and ruling parties support it and have turned it into a political mafia.”
He alleged that this ‘mafia’ had set aside Mafia has priced millions of rupees for all parties and governments. “If there was a mayor of Jamaat-e-Islami, K-Electric would not have the courage to oppress the citizens of Karachi. We would like to ask Miftah Ismail and his predecessor Asad Umar as to under which agreement K-Electric was being supplied with gas, while it is a non-payer of Sui Southern Gas dues.”
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.