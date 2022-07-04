NEPRA approves K-Electric per unit charges by Rs9.66

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved Rs9.66 per unit increase in electricity for K-Electric’s consumers.

NEPRA approved the hike under the fuel adjustment for the month of May.

Meanwhile, today, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman announced a three-day deadline for the power utility’s administration to end load shedding or his party will go for protests.

“If that it does not end, we will hold a long sit-in on Shahra-e-Faisal. If load shedding continues, the protest will be expanded,” he warned. The nominated chairman, vice chairman and councilors of Jamaat-e-Islami will protest in their respective areas. He said the party had no desire to block roads, but would be left with no alternative if K-Electric did not “come on track”.

“The worst load shedding has overwhelmed the entire population. K-Electric is a private company, but all governments and ruling parties support it and have turned it into a political mafia.”

Advertisement

He alleged that this ‘mafia’ had set aside Mafia has priced millions of rupees for all parties and governments. “If there was a mayor of Jamaat-e-Islami, K-Electric would not have the courage to oppress the citizens of Karachi. We would like to ask Miftah Ismail and his predecessor Asad Umar as to under which agreement K-Electric was being supplied with gas, while it is a non-payer of Sui Southern Gas dues.”