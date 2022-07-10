No nation can achieve moral supremacy without sacrifice: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Muslims in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message issued on the occasion, Bilawal said that this festival of happiness unite the Muslim Ummah from Africa to the subcontinent.

He said that Eid-ul-Adha reminds us that determination and sacrifice for the greater good pave the way for success. He said no nation and society can achieve moral supremacy without the spirit of sacrifice.

Bilawal stressed that in order to save the country from the problems we were facing, we must work together for the prosperity and development of the nation. He stated that it was crucial for us to put our ego, priorities, personal and group interests behind us.

“During this festive time, we must remember our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the heights of Indian oppression in their fight for freedom,” the foreign minister said.

Advertisement

He said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. He also appealed to the nation to take precautionary measures against COVID-19 on the occasion of Eid.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a separate message, the former present said that on this happy occasion, the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir should be remembered as they are facing oppression, tyranny and barbarism.

“Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are in dire need of help at this time. Muslim brothers and sisters around the world should raise their voices in support of their oppressed Kashmiri brethren,” Zardari said.

He said that all Muslims in their prayers should pray for the liberation of the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir.

“This occasion teaches us love and sacrifice. The joy of Eid should be shared with our poor and helpless brothers and sisters,” he added.

Advertisement

Zardari said that the PPP has always raised its voice against political and social injustices and will continue to fight against the darkness of ignorance.

Also Read President Alvi greets nation on Eid-ul-Azha KARACHI: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has greeted the nation on...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com