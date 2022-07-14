No one allowed to disrupt peace in Sindh: CM Murad Ali

CM Murad Ali Shah said that he will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of Sindh

He said that people of different languages ​​have been living in Sindh for decades

The CM also instructed the police to conduct a professional level investigation into the killing of Bilal Kaka

Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that he will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of Sindh under any circumstances.

He was hinting at the incident that took place in Hyderabad – the killing of Bilal Kaka during a scuffle at a restaurant on the second day of Eid ul-Adha – and demanded a detailed report from the police.

Murad Ali Shah said that people of different languages ​​have been living in Sindh for decades and no conspiracy would be allowed to succeed in any city of the province including Hyderabad on linguistic grounds.

The CM also instructed the police to conduct a professional level investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

It is to be noted that after the killing of Bilal Kaka, a group of angry youths patrolled different areas of Hyderabad and Jamshoro yesterday and forced the closure of the tea shops and restaurants of the Pashtun community.

Advertisement

Some shops were also vandalized while hotels in the market and cantonment areas were closed forcedly.

Bilal Kaka was brutally beaten with iron bars in a fight and then succumbed to the injuries. The victim was buried in the graveyard of Faqir Muhammad Kaka village of New Saeedabad. Accused Shah Sawar Pathan was arrested after the incident.

Also Read Babar Ghauri departs for Dubai after aquittance by ATC Babar Ghauri departed for Dubai last night after aquittance by the anti-terrorism...