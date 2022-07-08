Advertisement
  • Not afraid of arrest, ready for it, says Imran Khan
Not afraid of arrest, ready for it, says Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan. Image: File

  • Imran Khan said that he is not afraid of arrest and if the government wants to detain him, he is ready
  • PTI chief said that the group of three slaves have ignite the fire in the angry nation
  • Imran Khan opined that those who are against the Army are the enemies of the state
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he is not afraid of arrest and if the government wants to detain him, he is ready.

In an informal conversation with the journalists, the PTI chief said that the group of three slaves have ignite the fire in the angry nation.

He also underscored that if a coalition government had to be formed that he would sit as opposition adding that his government had to face blackmailing in the past due to weak government.

While touching on the establishment, Imran Khan opined that those who are against the Army are the enemies of the state saying that nobody can weaken the Pakistan army. He also claimed that those who were against the army are now part of the government.

Imran Khan also alleged that now preparations are in full swing to rig the by-elections and warned about the possible public reaction against it.

PTI Chairman also said that the bureaucracy didn’t stand in support of PTI as they fear revenge from Sharifs.

