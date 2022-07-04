Nothing against Imran Khan, now targets family: Shireen Mazari

Shireen Mazari said that the incumbent government failed to find anything against Imran Khan

She opined that conspiracy against Imran Khan was carved to cover the “imported government”

Mazari urged the apex court to take action against the phone tapping

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari said on Monday that the incumbent government failed to find anything against Imran Khan hence his family is now being targeted.

The former minister while addressing a presser here in response to the audio leak issue said that all this was done against the PTI chief to cover the conspiracy of the imported government.

She also alleged that Imran Khan said “absolutely not” and that is why the plan was carved against him adding that after the forensics it will be known whether the tape was real or fake.

“As per the decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, phone tapping is illegal,” Mazari added.

While touching on the conversation in the tape, she maintained that the whole conversation was a cut and paste and urged the apex court to take action against the deed.

She said that the conversation has nothing of the political sort in it and maintained that a government in the past was removed for over same reason.

Mazari also questioned why the official documents were being shown to Mariyam Nawaz accusing also the neighbouring state of India of violation of LoC in this regard.

