Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested, confirms daughter

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been detained in Lahore

The arrest took place in the wee hours on Wednesday

The MPA’s spokesperson and his daughter confirmed the arrest in a statement

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested from Lahore in the wee hours on Wednesday, reported Bol News.

The MPA’s spokesperson confirmed the arrest in a statement and maintained that he was taken into custody by men in plain clothes in Lahore. However, nothing has been confirmed by the Police so far.

On the other hand, Haleem Adil’s daughter also confirmed the news on social media and said, “He [Haleem Adil Sheikh] was picked up from his hotel in Lahore at 3:30 am by men in civilian clothing, we have no idea where he is right now or if he is safe!.”

I want to ask if there is any institution in this country that can tell me where my father is or who has taken him? He was picked up from his hotel in Lahore at 3:30 am by men in civilian clothing, we have no idea where he is right now or if he is safe! #WhereIsHaleemAdil pic.twitter.com/oFim9Z7K2f Advertisement — Ayesha Haleem Adil Sheikh (@ayesha_haleem) July 6, 2022

Adil’s arrest came hours after the detention of senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

PTI leadership has condemned both the arrests on social media. Shahbaz Gill said, “Haleem Adil Sheikh has been kept at an unknown location. No court has been set up and no law has been enacted. Just the law of the jungle.”

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the recovery of Haleem Adil and IG Punjab and others were made parties in the plea.

The petition holds that the leader was detained in Lahore by some plain-clothed men last night and so far his location is unknown. It also added that he has not yet been produced in any court.

