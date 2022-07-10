PAF carrying out rescue, relief operations in Balochistan

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is relentlessly carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force, during the operations, relief goods including ration, tents, medicines, drinking water and blankets have been provided.

Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, the PAF Medical Camp in Qilla Saifullah is also providing medical facilities to the flood affected people round the clock.

On July 9, Pakistan Navy had continued relief operations in remote coastal areas of Balochistan affected by recent rains and floods.

According to Pakistan Navy, dozens of people had trapped in the floodwaters were evacuated in Windar.

Pakistan Navy was also providing rations and other necessities of life in the affected areas.

The Pakistan Navy had set up medical camps in different areas where people were provided treatment and medical facilities.

Pakistan Navy personnel had also assisted locals in cleaning standing water in different areas.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Navy had said, “We are striving to provide all possible assistance to the people of the coastal areas in this hour of need.”

On July 8, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had announced a relief package for the rain and flood affectees people across the country.

The massive relief package announced by the premiere was aimed at providing relief to the people affected by the recent monsoon rains.

The emergency financial assistance is of Rs 1 million each for the affected families as announced by the PM.

A statement had been issued in this regard which read that 50% of the announced relief amount would be provided by the federation and the rest 50% by the respective provincial government.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had also directed the authorities to ensure full assistance to the victims of floods and rains.