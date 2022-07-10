PAF urges to ensure cleanliness, animal disposal on Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has urged the nation to ensure cleanliness and responsibility through proper dumping of offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

A public awareness message released by the PAF Directorate General of Public Relations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha urged the public to safely dispose of the remains of sacrificial animals.

The awareness message highlighted that dumping the remains of sacrificial animals near Pakistan Air Force airbases attracts birds particularly scavengers, which pose a threat to aircraft and pilots during landing and takeoff.

“These birds can crash into planes and destroy planes, increasing the risk of irreparable damage to precious lives and property”, it said.

It appealed to the public to dump the remains of the sacrificed animals in designated places or bury them in the ground and ensure cleanliness of the environment around them.

It added that the public should inform the base authorities and municipal administrations in case finding corpse of any animal to timely manage it to avert any risk

It must be mentioned that there have been numerous incidents of bird strikes in recent weeks Such incidents rise during Eid-ul-Azha due to the improper disposal of animal offal.

Earlier the forcing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued harrowing statistics about the increasing number of bird strikes at the country’s major airports and took stringent measures.

Between January 2018 and May 2022, there were a staggering 622 incidents recorded with birds colliding with both domestic and foreign aircraft.

According to the data, Lahore airport witnessed the highest number of bird strikes, with 198 incidents being recorded during this period.

Karachi airport recorded 192 strikes, Islamabad airport 100, Sialkot airport 53, Peshawar airport 40, Multan airport 26, Faisalabad airport 22 and Quetta airport recorded 17 strikes.

According to the CAA, 60 percent of these incidents were reported during the monsoon season. The months of June, July, August and September saw an increase in such incidents.

Due to bird strikes, domestic and international airlines had to bear heavy financial losses. The aviation regulatory has now banned early morning flights from 5 AM till 8 AM to prevent such incidents.

