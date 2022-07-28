Advertisement
  Pak Army assisting authorities during urban flooding in Baluchistan and GB
Articles
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan, Inter-Services Public Relations released a statement.

According to the ISPR report, Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan Emergency Response teams are constantly busy dewatering, supplying basic food necessities and medical care to the affected population.

Water is being drained from the affected areas through dewatering pumps and tankers. More than 700 families trapped during floods in Bolan, Lasbela, Othal and Jhal Magsi, and Ghizer were shifted to safe places.

Pakistan Army has designated free medical camps at Hub, Lasbela, Othal, Zeropoint, Deodar, and Ghizer GB where people are being provided medical facilities and free medicines. 7.5 tons of food items, shelters, and other relief materials have been provided in Lasbela, Othal, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, and other affected areas, ISPR added.

Standby response teams are stationed at diverse locations in Balochistan for relief activities and to oppose any emergency situation due to flooding.

