  • Pakistan Army carried out inspection of ‘most sensitive’ site before by-polls in Punjab
Pakistan Army carried out inspection of ‘most sensitive’ site before by-polls in Punjab. Image: File

The Pakistan Army successfully carried out reconnaissance of the “most sensitive” locations ahead of the upcoming Punjab by-polls, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media affairs wing further said that the activity had been as per the role given to the army as third-tier responders to any law and order situation, according to the directions from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Army troops will perform only quick reaction force duties in case of any law and order situation arising during polling,” the ISPR said.

Before the by-election, the federal government beefed up security in six sensitive constituencies of Punjab where by-polls were scheduled to take place on Sunday amidst heightened political tensions.

