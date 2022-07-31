RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army is continuing relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s press wing said the troops are assisting in dewatering the affected areas and transferring the victims to safer places. Medical aid and food have also been provided to the victims, it added.

It further said that troops are busy in rescue, relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure.

Army’s local commanders visited Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts and relief items were distributed among flood-affected people. Medical camps have also been established in flood-affected areas of both districts.

In Balochistan, complete connectivity of Gandhawa area of Jhal Magsi has been restored. Currently, there is no isolated area in Gandhawa and its surroundings whereas relief activities are also underway in the area. The army is working on restoration of M-8 Motorway. A medical camp has been established at CMH Khuzdar where 115 patients have been treated so far.

Relief activities are also underway for affected population of Babakot and Gandakha in Naseerabad. The army troops distributed food ration and cooked meals among the flood victims. Army troops are also continuing their relief activities in areas of Noshki, Lasbela, Kila Saifullah and areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan Army has been constantly assisting civil administration and the local community in relief operations in various districts across the country along with Navy, Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers personnel.

In Balochistan, some 2,300 individuals from four villages were evacuated to safer places from Uthal. An earlier statement by the ISPR said army troops provided shelter and cooked meals to the affected population.

The army also set up five medical camps flood-hit areas of Balochistan including Hub, Gaddani, Bela, Duddar, and Jhal Magsi. In Gwadar district, army dewatering teams had cleared Gawadar area whereas the coastal highway blocked at Aghore was opened for traffic,

In Sindh, 58 dewatering teams were employed for dewatering in Karachi only. The Gharo grid station at Thatta which was flooded with water has been cleared by army dewatering teams. Some 300 individuals were evacuated in Jamshoro and the army also established relief camp.

The army said M-9 highway was flooded at various places due to overflow of Lath Dam whereas dewatering teams along with heavy machinery were employed to clear the road whereas rations and medicine was being provided to local people at Dadu and Khairpur.

