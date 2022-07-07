Pakistan Army rescues stranded mountaineers from Nanga Parbat

Pakistan Army, since July 6, was coordinating a high risk rescue operation to evacuate stranded mountaineers.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army aviation helicopters and pilots on Thursday successfully rescued the stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali from Nanga Parbat and landed at Jaglot near Gilgit.

The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Pakistan Army, since July 6, was coordinating a high risk rescue operation to evacuate stranded mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali who were stuck at Nanga Parbat.

The Pakistan Army aviation helicopters and a ground search team comprising high altitude porters and rescuers were employed to rescue the mountaineers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Pak Army aviation pilots, in a daring attempt, flew two helicopter missions despite bad weather conditions on Wednesday (July 6) , but could not pick up the mountaineers because of dense clouds and very high altitude.

In January 2020, the Army had saved 22 students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) who had stuck in snowfall in Rattu area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the details, 22 students, 13 boys and nine girls from the LUMS gone for skiing in Gilgit, had stuck for five days due to heavy snow and landslides.

The LUMS administration had approached Army for help.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had directed army personnel for immediate helicopter lifting of LUMS students.

The Army had conducted an operation, rescued the LUMS students and shifted them to Rawalpindi.