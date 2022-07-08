Pakistan marks 6th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri youth Burhan Wani

The FO said Pakistan also urged the international community to play its due role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The government and people of Pakistan on Friday paid strong tribute to the life and legacy of Kashmiri youth Burhan Wani for his selfless contribution for his Kashmiri brethren to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

“While paying homage to Burhan Wani as the face of the indigenous Kashmir freedom movement, Pakistan once again urges the government of India to desist from indiscriminate use of force and relentless targeting of Kashmiris especially the youth,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The FO said Pakistan also urged the international community to play its due role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Martyrs’ Week from Wednesday till 13th July, 2022 to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from illegal oppression. Call for the observance of the Martyrs’ Week has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar.

The APHC urged the freedom-loving Kashmiris living in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and other parts of the world to arrange protest rallies, take out processions and hold seminars to highlight the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of brutal Indian forces in the occupied territory.