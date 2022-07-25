Pakistan opposes and condemns Indian Defense Minister’s statement :MOFA

Pakistan rejects and strongly condemns the unwarranted and unacceptable comments made by India’s Defense Minister at a recent event in Jammu

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rejects and strongly condemns the unwarranted and unacceptable comments made by India’s Defense Minister at a recent event in Jammu, according to a Foreign Office spokesperson on Sunday.

In his remarks, the Minister distorted well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, leveled baseless allegations, and threatened Pakistan.

“This is not the first time a senior Indian politician has attempted to cast doubt on the legitimate, indigenous, and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Provocative statements by Indian political figures, on the other hand, cannot change the reality of IIOJK,” he said.

India would be wise to reflect on why, despite imposing draconian laws, keeping the entire Valley under military siege for decades, imprisoning thousands of innocent Kashmiris and their true representatives, and murdering over 100,000 Kashmiris, India has not been able to extinguish the flame of freedom in the hearts of Kashmiris, he added.

The Spokesperson mentioned, “India needs a reminder from history that the Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that remains on the agenda of the United Nations, and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan will always continue to lend all possible support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle to attain their right to self-determination.”

“Pakistan also calls upon the international community to take practical steps to stop India from the continuing brutalization of the Kashmiri people and illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of IIOJK,” he said adding, “Pakistan is a proponent of regional peace and stability. At the same time, we are fully capable of thwarting any aggressive designs. We have demonstrated our resolve and capability in this regard on numerous occasions, including in the recent past.”