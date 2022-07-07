Pakistan Railways announces 30 pct cut in train fares on Eid-ul-Adha

Passengers will be able to get benefit from the facility during the three days of Eid in all classes of trains.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced a 30 per cent reduction in the fares of all trains on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the passengers will be able to get benefit from the facility during the three days of Eid in all classes of trains including economy, standard AC, business class and AC Sleeper.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has also announced that passengers facing difficulties because of late arrival of trains can fully refund their tickets from the nearest reservation offices.

On the other hand, Pakistan Railways has announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to facilitate the passengers.

The spokesperson of Pakistan railways said that the first Eid special train would leave from Quetta to Peshawar on Friday at 10 a.m.

The second special train will leave Karachi for Lahore on Friday, while the third Eid special train from Lahore to Karachi on July 13.

On July 29, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had announced the moon of Zil Hajj was not sighted in any part of the country, therefore Eidul Adha would be celebrated on July 10, 2022 (Sunday).

The committee had announced that it was decided with a unanimous consensus that Eid ul Adha would be celebrated on July 10.

Zilhaj is the 12th month according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims across the globe celebrate the occasion on the 10th of Zilhaj every year to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH).