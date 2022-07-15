Advertisement
  Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on sixth anniversary of foiled coup
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed solidarity and strong support for the people and government of Turkiye as they mark their 6th Democracy and National Unity Day.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the heroic struggle of the brave Turkish people against the treacherous coup attempt of 15 July 2016 shows that with unity, courage, resolve and commitment, nations can overcome all odds and challenges.

It said people and government of Pakistan join the fraternal people and Government of Turkiye in paying tribute to all those martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of Turkiye’s democracy and stability.

“The exceptional relations between our two peoples embedded in common religious, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage date back to centuries and have withstood the tests of times,” it added.

Noting the resolve of the political leadership on both sides, the Foreign Office said the historic, multi-faceted strategic relationship between the two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength.

Turkiye is commemorating the sixth anniversary of the thwarted coup. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other senior government officials will attend events in Ankara and Istanbul.

The first ceremony on Democracy and National Unity Day will be held at the July 15 Monument in Ankara as President Erdoğan will be accompanied with the families of the martyrs and veterans.

Around 251 people were martyred at the hands of the FETO, a proscribed group loyal to Fethullah Gulen who is in self-exile in the United States.

On this day, FETO members within the Turkish Armed Forces tried to overthrow the government on July 15 by bombing the presidency, the Parliament and many other governmental institutions.

The coup attempt was thwarted after tens of thousands of people hit the streets to stand against the coup plotters.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan will attend another program at the presidential compound and then at the Parliament. A ceremony will also be held in Istanbul in the name of Democracy and National Unity Day.

 

Imran Khan congratulates Erdogan on sixth anniversary of failed coup attempt
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip...

