Pakistan reports 14th polio case in North Waziristan

North Waziristan has been the hotbed of polio virus.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported another case of wild polio, making it the fourteenth case to be reported in the country this year.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination confirmed that another child has been paralyzed by poliovirus. At least 13 of the reported cases belong to North Waziristan.

The southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Tank, and Lakki Marwat are at the highest risk of wild poliovirus transmission.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, the Pakistan Polio Programme has had repeated immunization campaigns in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the first child was reported with polio-induced paralysis and continues to strive to ensure that the virus does not spread.

The spokesperson said even though these cases are happening in the same part of the country, parents and caregivers around Pakistan must remain extremely vigilant and give their children repeated doses of the polio vaccine.

In April 2022, Pakistan detected the first polio case in North Waziristan, 15 months after the last case was reported on January 27, 2021, from Qila Abdullah, Balochistan.

