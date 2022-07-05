Pakistan, Turkiye agree to augment military cooperation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to further optimise military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

An understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avsever in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders discussed matters of mutual and professional interests with special focus on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said, “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkiye, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.”

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The commander Turkish Land Forces also pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On the flip side, Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in legal education and ink agreements in this regard.

An understanding to this effect was reached at a meeting between Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and delegation of British High Commission in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed bilateral agreements in field of law, which can benefit both the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said both Pakistan and the United Kingdom are working expeditiously in this regard.

