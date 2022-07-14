Pakistan weather update: More rains expected across country

Karachi rain update: Current system stronger than previous
The second spell of monsoon rain likely hit the metropolitan city today...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been hard-hit by the heavy monsoon rains this year and almost all major cities have been witnessing excessive downpours.
Intermittent rains are continuing in different parts of the country including Punjab. The Met Department has predicted that more heavy falls are expected for four days due to which District Emergency Operation Centers / Control Rooms of 36 districts have been directed to remain on 24-hour alert.
The weather in the twin cities also turned pleasant after the falls that started late at night and will continue to pour today. Heavy rains in some places may cause flooding in low-lying areas, while torrential rains are expected to cause flooding in streams.
PDMA has also said that there is no danger of major floods in Punjab but there is a possibility of urban flooding in Gujranwala, Sargodha and DG Khan divisions due to heavy rains.
On the other hand, the Met Department has also predicted heavy rains for Sindh and Balochistan. Heavy rains are expected in lower parts of Sindh, upper and central KP, upper and central Punjab and AJK.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, Kohistan, Buner, Bannu, Mardan, Peshawar, Karam, Nowshera, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad and their surrounding areas are also expected to receive heavy falls.
