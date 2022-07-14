Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan weather update: More rains expected across country
Pakistan weather update: More rains expected across country

Pakistan weather update: More rains expected across country

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan weather update: More rains expected across country

Image: File

Advertisement
  • All major cities in Pakistan have been witnessing excessive rains
  • The Met Department has predicted that more heavy falls are expected for four days
  • Heavy rains are expected in lower parts of Sindh, upper and central KP, upper and central Punjab and AJK
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been hard-hit by the heavy monsoon rains this year and almost all major cities have been witnessing excessive downpours.

Intermittent rains are continuing in different parts of the country including Punjab. The Met Department has predicted that more heavy falls are expected for four days due to which District Emergency Operation Centers / Control Rooms of 36 districts have been directed to remain on 24-hour alert.

The weather in the twin cities also turned pleasant after the falls that started late at night and will continue to pour today. Heavy rains in some places may cause flooding in low-lying areas, while torrential rains are expected to cause flooding in streams.

PDMA has also said that there is no danger of major floods in Punjab but there is a possibility of urban flooding in Gujranwala, Sargodha and DG Khan divisions due to heavy rains.

On the other hand, the Met Department has also predicted heavy rains for Sindh and Balochistan. Heavy rains are expected in lower parts of Sindh, upper and central KP, upper and central Punjab and AJK.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, Kohistan, Buner, Bannu, Mardan, Peshawar, Karam, Nowshera, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad and their surrounding areas are also expected to receive heavy falls.

Advertisement

Also Read

Karachi rain update: Current system stronger than previous
Karachi rain update: Current system stronger than previous

The second spell of monsoon rain likely hit the metropolitan city today...

Advertisement
15:05 (PST)14 Jul

14:58 (PST)14 Jul

p dir=”rtl” lang=”ur”>36 اضلاع کے ڈسٹرکٹ ایمرجنسی آپریشن سنٹرز/ کنٹرول رومز کو 24 گھنٹے الرٹ رہنے کی ہدایت

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naveed Qamar says data Protection Bill to be passed soon
Naveed Qamar says data Protection Bill to be passed soon
Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi calls on PM Shehbaz
Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi calls on PM Shehbaz
IHC seeks comments on Imran’s appeal withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case
IHC seeks comments on Imran’s appeal withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case
Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands
Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands
PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss political situation
PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss political situation
Saudi Assistant Defence Minister calls on COAS Munir
Saudi Assistant Defence Minister calls on COAS Munir
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story