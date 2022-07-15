Advertisement
  Pakistan weather update: More rains to hit parts of the country
Pakistan weather update: More rains to hit parts of the country

Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been braving heavy monsoon rainfalls this year as predicted by the Met Department and more falls are expected across the country, reported BOL News.

The Met department has predicted more downpours in different parts of the country today including Sindh, Quetta, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gilgit Baltistan.

10:01 (PST)15 Jul

