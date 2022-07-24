Pakistani delegation arrives in Washington to participate in Health Dialogue

The delegation is led by Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel.

ISLAMABAD: A four-member delegation of Pakistan has arrived in Washington D.C. to participate in the first-ever US-Pakistan Health Dialogue.

The delegation is led by Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel. Pakistan’s Ambassador Masood Khan and other officials of the Pakistan Embassy will be joining the delegation.

United States will host the delegation at the US State Department tomorrow. Both sides will carry out discussions on a comprehensive agenda to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the health sector. Health Ministry officials and experts from Pakistan will also participate virtually in different sessions.

The participants will discuss important issues in the seven sessions of the Health Dialogue including establishing a Pakistani Center for Disease Control, global health security, childhood immunizations, COVID-19 engagement, regulatory engagements, maternal and child health, and non-communicable diseases.

The Health Dialogue is an example of the close ties between the United States and Pakistan and a befitting way to celebrate the important milestone of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Last month, Ambassador Masood Khan said that the United States and Pakistan are conducting a structured dialogue to promote ties in pharmaceutical, diagnostics, commercial cooperation, and public-private dialogue to enhance bilateral trade and investment in the healthcare sector and cooperation in combating pandemics.

While addressing 80 international students at prestigious Johns Hopkins University, the ambassador said that Pakistan was also seeking to promote institutional linkages between Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Ministry of National Services & Regulations and National Institute of Health.

He said Pakistan would also invite and involve US pharmaceutical companies to develop Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and bio-technology sectors. He said Pakistan is also seeking US cooperation for manufacturing vaccine for Covid variants and future pandemics,”

The ambassador thanked the United States for donating 62 million Covid vaccines which is one of largest donation to any country in the world. He said Pakistan is investing its energies in preparedness and response for future pandemics.

