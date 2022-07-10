Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani envoy Masood Khan meets US President Biden

Pakistani envoy Masood Khan meets US President Biden

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani envoy Masood Khan meets US President Biden
Advertisement

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan met President Joe Biden at Oval office, White House in Washington D.C.

In a tweet, Masood Khan said Pakistan and the United States express the resolve to strengthen bilateral ties as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

“Pakistan and the US resolve to strengthen their ties, as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations,” the ambassador said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinke.

They reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States (US) by expanding engagements in different sectors.

While referencing the 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and the United States, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of increasing people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

Advertisement

 

 

Also Read

FM Bilawal, Blinken commits to expand bilateral ties
FM Bilawal, Blinken commits to expand bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he had spoken...

 

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story