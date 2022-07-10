Pakistani envoy Masood Khan meets US President Biden

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan met President Joe Biden at Oval office, White House in Washington D.C.

In a tweet, Masood Khan said Pakistan and the United States express the resolve to strengthen bilateral ties as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

It was an honour to meet and greet President Joe Biden @POTUS at the Oval Office, White House. Advertisement Pakistan and the US resolve to strengthen their ties, as they celebrate the 75th Anniversary of their diplomatic relations.#PakUSAt75 pic.twitter.com/ydCu14Dxy4 — Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) July 9, 2022

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinke.

They reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States (US) by expanding engagements in different sectors.

While referencing the 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and the United States, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of increasing people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

